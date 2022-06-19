Amanda Balionis Reacts To Will Zalatoris' Performance Sunday

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris has put himself in position to possibly win his first major championship with a big Sunday at the U.S. Open.

Zalatoris entered today at four-under for the tournament and has shot one-under par through the first 12 holes this afternoon. He currently has a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

After Zalatoris sunk a lengthy birdie putt on the 11th ole, CBS golf course reporter Amanda Balionis Renner acknowledged his clutch shot on Twitter

"No one makes more long putts that absolutely should not be made while in contention at a Major than Will Z," she wrote.

Zalatoris' putting has been the shakiest part of his game at times, but it has looked solid thus far today, although he did bogey the 12th hole to drop one shot on Scheffler and Fitzpatrick.

Things are setting up for a thrilling finish at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. this afternoon. Neither Zalatoris nor Fitzpatrick has ever won a major, while Scheffler is looking for his second major of the year--and his career--after winning the Masters back in April.

You can catch the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open on NBC.