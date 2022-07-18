Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: On course reporter Amanda Balionis looks on during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round.

Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do.

"Reminder that players do NOT need to speak after any round. @McIlroyRory choosing to speak (as he usually does) after another heartbreaking finish in a major speaks to who he is as a person. His time will come again," Balionis wrote.

Well said, Amanda.

"Great point true gentleman and loads of class.. his parents should be very proud," one fan wrote.

"Complete class act. He’s a winner just for that," one fan added.

"100%. What a player and what a bloke," another fan wrote.

Rory will be back, that is for sure.