Photos: Everything You Need To Know About Amanda Renner

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Television personality Amanda Balionis looks on during practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The final round of the PGA Championship is underway from Tulsa, Oklahoma. CBS has the broadcast on Sunday. Longtime reporter Amanda Renner - formerly Amanda Balionis - is on the call of the broadcast.

The longtime sports reporter has covered a number of different sports, but she's become most known for her golf coverage, especially at the major tournaments.

Renner, an experienced broadcaster for CBS, is from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. She attended Hofstra University, where she studied journalism.

The sports reporter took a job with Callaway Golf in 2016. From there, she began to cover major tournaments for Turner Sports. CBS hired her full-time in 2017.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: CBS Sports sideline reporter Amanda Balionis performs a live report at the beginning of second half action during the football game between the New York Jets and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amanda is part of a pretty cool sports family, too. She's married to former North Carolina and NFL quarterback Brynn Renner.

Earlier this year, Amanda officially changed her name from Amanda Balionis to Amanda Renner.

Amanda has an active presence on social media, with more than 200,000 followers on her Instagram page.

The sports reporter is often sharing photos of the golf world and her personal life.

It will be fun to watch Amanda on the coverage of the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

The final round of the major tournament is airing on CBS.