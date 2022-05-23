Amanda Renner Makes Her Opinion On Mito Pereira Very Clear

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Balionis of CBS stands on the putting green after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mito Pereira suffered a heartbreaking collapse on the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Leading the field by one, Pereira hit his drive into the creek. He had to take a drop for his third shot and was unable to get up and down for par. He ended up double bogeying the hole, missing out on the playoff - which was ultimately won by Justin Thomas.

Following his crushing collapse, Pereira spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner.

Pereira was praised by many for his post-round poise. Renner took to Twitter on Sunday night, too.

"I’ll say it again: no player is obligated to talk after a round. No one would have blamed Mito if he chose not to speak in the midst of a heartbreaking moment. He did it anyways. Pereira is a star and this is only the beginning for the 27-year-old rookie," she said.

Well said, Amanda.