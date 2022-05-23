Amanda Renner Makes Her Opinion On Mito Pereira Very Clear
Mito Pereira suffered a heartbreaking collapse on the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday.
Leading the field by one, Pereira hit his drive into the creek. He had to take a drop for his third shot and was unable to get up and down for par. He ended up double bogeying the hole, missing out on the playoff - which was ultimately won by Justin Thomas.
Following his crushing collapse, Pereira spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner.
Pereira was praised by many for his post-round poise. Renner took to Twitter on Sunday night, too.
"I’ll say it again: no player is obligated to talk after a round. No one would have blamed Mito if he chose not to speak in the midst of a heartbreaking moment. He did it anyways. Pereira is a star and this is only the beginning for the 27-year-old rookie," she said.
Well said, Amanda.