Amanda Renner Supports Mito Pereira: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Television personality Amanda Balionis looks on during practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Amanda Renner showed some cool support for Mito Pereira following his crushing collapse at the PGA Championship on Sunday night.

Pereira held a one stroke lead heading into the final hole, but after hitting his tee shot into a creek, he made a double bogey, losing both the lead and a shot at the playoff.

Justin Thomas went on to defeat Will Zalatoris in the playoff on Sunday night.

Despite his heartbreaking collapse, Pereira spoke with Renner on the air.

"I’ll say it again: no player is obligated to talk after a round. No one would have blamed Mito if he chose not to speak in the midst of a heartbreaking moment. He did it anyways. Pereira is a star and this is only the beginning for the 27-year-old rookie," Renner tweeted.

Well said, Amanda.

"I am now a Mito Pereira fan. What grace amidst severe disappointment," one fan tweeted.

"I feel for this guy. It was tough to watch. The 18th hole was an absolute avalanche that just got worse with the next swing," another fan added.

"Incredible class. Loved his honesty. Wise beyond his years. Good lesson to learn for all," one fan added.

Hopefully we'll get to see Mito hoisting a major tournament trophy at some point down the line.