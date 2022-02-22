Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour.

“They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the Saudi golf league] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

Several players have put Mickelson on blast for his comments, such as Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas.

The latest comment on Mickelson was made by an anonymous player. Nonetheless, the theme remains the same: Mickelson has made a few enemies with his remarks about the Saudi Super League.

“This is nothing new,” an anonymous player on the PGA Tour said. “The world is just starting to see what we’ve known.”

Some players, like Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, have already announced their loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, meanwhile, decided to set the golf world on fire with his comments about the Saudi Super League.