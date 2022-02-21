Another PGA Tour Player Has Called Out Phil Mickelson

Golfing veteran Billy Horschel is the latest person to take aim at Phil Mickelson for his recent comments criticizing the PGA Tour.

Last week, author Alan Shipnuck released quotes from a November interview with Mickelson, in which the legendary golfer called PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan a “dictator” and said he’d consider joining the fledgling Saudi Super Golf League and the “scary motherf—–s” that run it if it meant helping to “reshape” the PGA Tour.

“[The PGA Tour has] been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse,” Mickelson told Shipnuck. “As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

In an interview with Matt Adams of “Fairways of Life” on Monday, Horschel blasted Mickelson for his remarks.

“Some of the statements (Mickelson) made are lies or false. I don’t know where he got his information from,” Horschel said. “It’s unbelievable that he would say certain things because he understands how the PGA Tour works. For him to say certain things about obnoxious greed and the PGA Tour is sitting on $20 billion and some other things, are complete lies.”

Going one step further, Horschel, a six-time PGA Tour winner, said Mickelson might be hurting his legacy with his comments.

“It’s tough because Phil has been a great ambassador to the game of golf and I honestly feel he’s hurting his reputation and tarnishing his legacy a little bit,” Horschel said.

In addition to Horschel, Rory McIlroy over the weekend ripped Mickelson’s quotes as “naïve, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”