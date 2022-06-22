Another PGA Tour Star Withdrew From The Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 27: Fans do the wave during the seventh playoff hole between Kramer Hickok of the United States and Harris English of the United States during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2021 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The field for this week's Travelers Championship doesn't look as promising as fans hoped it would. That's because several big names have withdrawn from the event.

On Monday, it was announced that U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship. It was later revealed that Russell Henley and Patrick Rodgers also pulled out from this week's event.

Late Tuesday night, Brooks Koepka also officially withdrew from the tournament after news broke that he's leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.

On Wednesday, the golf world learned that another star has withdrawn from the field. Justin Thomas will not participate in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Thomas wasted no time revealing why he won't compete in this week's event.

"Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week," Thomas tweeted. "Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp!"

With so many rumors circulating about the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Thomas made the right move putting out this tweet.

The Travelers Championship will begin on Thursday.