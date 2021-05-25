Another Video Leaks In Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka Feud

The Brooks Koepka–Bryson DeChambeau feud is heating up, thanks to another leaked video involving the two golfers.

Koepka and DeChambeau have had beef for a while, but things intensified last night when footage leaked of Koepka cursing and rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked past him following a round at the PGA Championship last weekend.

“Sometimes, um — I lost my train of thought,” Koepka said of DeChambeau’s chatter and clanging spikes. “Hearing that bulls—.”

DeChambeau has responded to the Koepka video, and now we have footage of the 2020 U.S. Open Champion becoming indignant with a fan who called him Brooksy during a recent practice round.

“Whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here,” DeChambeau can be heard saying.

"Whoever is calling me Brooksy needs to get out of here" via YouTube: https://t.co/2JodBLEfV9 pic.twitter.com/MuLsMAUt0X — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) May 25, 2021

Look for a rise of hecklers shouting “Brooksy” at DeChambeau in future tournaments.

Koepka and DeChambeau are both muscular golfers, but it is clear that DeChambeau doesn’t like being referred to as his rival. We’re guessing Koepka feels the same way.

Man we really need these two paired off in the U.S. Open next month. It would make for epic television.