Earlier this year, Augusta National Golf Club announced the Masters Tournament wouldn’t be held as scheduled in April. Thankfully for golf fans, the tournament was moved to November.

Unfortunately for golf fans, they won’t be able to attend the prestigious event. On Wednesday, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley, announced patrons won’t be allowed on the course grounds.

That probably means no paid patrons though. As we saw at the PGA Championship, plenty of people with the right level of access were able to get in.

The Masters is usually the first of the four major tournaments. But with The Open Championship canceled outright, the PGA Championship complete and the U.S. Open being pushed to September, it will now be the final major contested in 2020.

The Masters will be played with no spectators in November. More to come — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) August 12, 2020

Last year the Masters featured the triumphant return of Tiger Woods to the top of the golfing mountain. He overcame a two-stroke deficit at the start of the Final Round to win his fifth green jacket and 15th major.

Assuming Tiger competes at the Masters this year, his competition will be as fierce as ever. 23-year-old Collin Morikawa is coming off his first major win at the PGA Championship and will no doubt be hungry for another one (or two) in the fall.

It won’t just be Morikawa either. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and tons of others will be eager to claim the green jacket in the final PGA event of the year.

Who will win the 2020 Masters?