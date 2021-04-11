Look: Augusta National Is Very Ready For Masters Sunday

The 2021 Masters has not disappointed, with the world’s best golfers battling to figure out the always tricky Augusta National golf course. Hideki Matsuyama leads by four strokes heading in Sunday’s fourth and final round, but the tournament is far from over.

Just six months after Dustin Johnson set a course record of 20-under-par in a comfortable, five-stroke victory, the annual host of The Masters has made some crucial adjustments. Augusta National was made more difficult in a variety of ways and that showed early on at the 2021 tournament. Combined with dry conditions on Thursday and Friday, there were only 21 rounds shot in the 60’s through the first two rounds.

But, heavy rains rolled through Georgia on Saturday afternoon, softening greens and leading to more opportunities for birdies. While most of the field struggled to adjust, Matsuyama took advantage, going six-under in the final eight holes to position himself atop the leaderboard.

With the early pairings now out on the golf course, it looks like a beautiful day at Augusta National. Hopefully, that’ll lead to an exciting final round.

Take a look:

For the most part, the forecast is calling for warm and cloudy weather on Sunday afternoon. Later in the day, when the leaders start to tee off, higher winds are expected, which should make for an interesting wrinkle.

Corey Connors (-6) and Will Zalatoris (-7) will tee off in the third-to-last group on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET. A pair of Masters veterans, Justin Rose (-7) and Marc Leishman (-7), will follow at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Matsuyama (-11) will try to hold onto his four-shot lead at 2:40 p.m. ET as a part of the final group with Xander Schauffele (-7).

The final round will be televised on CBS, starting at 2 p.m. ET.