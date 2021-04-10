Look: Billy Horschel Had An Unfortunate Moment At The Master Today

The 13th hole at Augusta National was a bit of a challenge for Billy Horschel, who found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

For starters, Horschel’s tee shot on the 13th hole ended up in the pine straw off to the right of the fairway. To make matters worse, his second shot went into Rae’s Creek.

Horschel removed his shoes and rolled up his pants so he could retrieve his ball. There was just one problem though: Horschel underestimated just how slippery the slope would be on his way to the water.

As a result, Horschel slipped on the hill and immediately fell on his backside. He quickly turned around to check his pants and make sure there weren’t any stains.

Phil Mickelson, Horschel’s playing partner for this afternoon, was right in front of him when he fell. It’s unclear what was exactly said, but it appears Mickelson had something funny to say about the incident.

Here’s the video of Horschel falling down the hill:

Billy Horschel slips down the hill on 13. pic.twitter.com/K2Y4XWDuaa — Fantasy Golf Pod (@fantasygolfpod) April 10, 2021

Horschel is having a rough afternoon at The Masters, as he is currently three-over par through 14 holes. Overall, he’s six-over par for the tournament.

Coverage of The Masters will be available today on CBS starting at 3 p.m. ET.