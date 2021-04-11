Watch: Billy Horschel Having Major Problems On Hole 13

Some things just don’t mix. This weekend at The Masters, that was the case for Billy Horschel and the 13th hole at Augusta National Golf Club.

Just a day after he found himself shedding his shoes and socks to play a shot out of Rae’s Creek, Horschel was back in the water on the par-five 13th, known for being the infamous ending to Amen Corner. The 34-year-old slashed his drive into the trees on the left side of the fairway and his ball fell straight down, landing on the edge of the hazard.

But the thick grass surrounding the stream only made things worse for Horschel. On his second shot, he hacked the ball just a few yards in front of where he was standing, where it landed in an even deeper patch of weeds. The grass was so deep that Horschel’s third shot barely displaced the ball. He was forced to add another shot and take a drop a few yards back on the fairway.

Horschel eventually finished the hole with a triple-bogey, eight, dropping him from +3 to +6.

Billy Horschel from the water AGAIN. This time it didn't work out. pic.twitter.com/pzckmgbD5x — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 11, 2021

On Saturday’s round at The Masters, Horschel found himself in a similar situation, but achieved a far different result. The 34-year-old played a pitch out of Rae’s Creek on 13 and onto the green, where he was able to save par.

“It was completely submerged, it was probably a couple of inches under the water,” Horschel said, via Golf.com. “Fortunately enough, I’ve hit a few shots out of the water just for fun, and so I knew there was a whole bunch of green behind me, so as long as I hit it hard enough, it would come out. So I guess that’s my highlight for the day.”

Billy Horschel escapes from the water at No. 13 and goes on to save par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wn1mOiRzIa — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021

Unfortunately, Sunday’s showing on 13 was far from a success story. Now at +7 after a bogey on 15, Horschel will try to get into the clubhouse without another dropped shot.