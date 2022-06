CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Another PGA Tour star is reportedly set to leave for LIV Golf.

According to reports, PGA Tour star Matthew Wolff is set to leave for the Saudi-backed tour.

Wolff has been one of the best up-and-coming golfers on the PGA Tour.

This is another blow for the PGA Tour, though several prominent stars remain.

Of course, that number is getting smaller by the day.