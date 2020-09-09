Breaking: Brooks Koepka Announces He Won’t Play U.S. Open

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the world’s best golfers announced he won’t be participating in this year’s U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka took to Twitter to announce he won’t be competing in the year’s second major tournament. Koepka has been battling lingering knee and hip injuries for the majority of the 2019-20 season.

In mid-August, Koepka announced his decision to withdraw from the Northern Trust, ending his run in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After a few weeks off, he still wasn’t able to get back to full strength.

“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon.”

Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon. pic.twitter.com/Mukh8oKUEJ — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 9, 2020

Koepka finished tied for 29th at this year’s PGA Championship. He entered the final day of competition just a few shots back of leader Dustin Johnson.

However, he faltered over the final 18 holes, finishing well off the pace. He followed that up with a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship following a disastrous first round.

Just a few days later, he announced his plans to withdraw from the Northern Trust. Despite taking a few weeks off, it doesn’t sound like Koepka will be back on the course any time soon.

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s healthy enough to play the Masters in mid-November.

He finished second to Gary Woodland in last year’s U.S. Open.