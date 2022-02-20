Breaking: Bryson DeChambeau Announces His PGA Tour Decision

Bryson DeChambeau will not be joining the new Saudi Golf Super League, he announced on Sunday afternoon.

DeChambeau, who reportedly received a lucrative contract offer —$135 million–to become part of the fledgling league, will instead remain with the PGA Tour.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” DeChambeau wrote on Twitter. “As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support.”

The 28-year-old DeChambeau had denied the rumors he was leaving before, but today’s statement is the most definitive one he’s put out yet.

There were rumors that if DeChambeau did join the Saudi league, he still would have been able to participate in the Masters, US Open and British Open. Looks like he doesn’t even have to worry about that now though.

Now, the 2020 US Open champion can focus on getting himself healthy and overcoming the wrist issues he’s reportedly been dealing with.