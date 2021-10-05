Breaking: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka Is Happening

Late last month, fans begged Team USA captain Steve Stricker to pair Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup.

Unfortunately, fans didn’t get their wish, even though Team USA put together a dominant performance. While they didn’t get to see Brooks and Bryson pair up at the Ryder Cup, they will get to see the two face off – finally.

According to a report from Dylan Dethier of Golf.com, Brooks and Bryson will go head-to-head in “The Match.” It will be the first head-to-head meeting in “The Match” since Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson faced off in 2018.

Here are the details, via Golf.com:

The Nov. 26 meeting will be the first one-on-one matchup since the original edition, which pitted Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson the day after Thanksgiving in 2018. This time around, DeChambeau and Koepka will play a 12-hole match, settling their feud on the course. Both players will be mic’d up and Turner broadcasters Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson will be on the call. The Match V will be the first that won’t include Mickelson as a competitor, though he is expected to still be involved in some capacity.

Brooks and Bryson haven’t always gotten along, but seemed to put their differences aside at the Ryder Cup.

It will be interesting to see if they spark the rivalry back up to entice viewers to tune in when “The Match” kicks off.

Who will win?