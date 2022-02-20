Breaking: Dustin Johnson Announces Decision On PGA Tour

A new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has been attempting to poach some of the top golfers in the world from the PGA Tour. But will two-time major winner Dustin Johnson join the upstart league?

In a statement released on Sunday, Johnson dismissed the speculation and reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA. He said that while he sees areas where the PGA Tour can improve, he’s happy for the opportunity to keep playing.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully-committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour,” Johnson said, via Golf Digest.

Earlier this month, Johnson hinted that the Super Golf League made him an offer. The way he phrased it, his offer dwarfed the $30 million offer that rival Ian Poulter received.

The Super Golf League has made some intriguing offers to PGA Tour golfers who are frustrated with the state of things. Golf legend Phil Mickelson has spoke glowingly of the idea, while reports suggest that over a dozen PGA Tour golfers are ready to join it.

But while the money that the Super Golf League has the potential to dwarf their PGA Tour earnings, it just won’t be the same. Saudi Arabia may have some great golf venues, but they don’t have Augusta.

For a sport like golf, which accentuates its traditions like few others, having the deepest pockets probably won’t be enough to lure the world’s best golfers out.

Dustin Johnson seems like pretty good proof of that right now.