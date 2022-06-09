Breaking: PGA Tour Reportedly Set To Announce Discipline Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As the LIV Golf Invitational Series prepares for its inaugural event in London, the PGA Tour is planning to finalize punishment for members participating in the new league.

According to Brian Wacker of the New York Post, the PGA Tour will announce discipline Thursday morning for those competing for the Saudi-backed organization. That will "likely include suspensions" that may vary on a case-by-case basis.

It's unclear if Augusta National, the PGA of America, or the R&A will follow the PGA Tour's lead, but sources told Wacker the Tour "has turned to golf’s other organizations for support" to help deter others from defecting.

Some golfers have avoided discipline by leaving first. Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Kevin Na resigned from the PGA Tour.

"It’s to avoid any type of sanctioning," an anonymous agent told Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport. "It’s a perceived leverage play. Basically, 'you can’t fire me if I quit.'"

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau have also recently joined LIV Golf. Despite pending punishment, the USGA said these golfers will be allowed to play in the US Open next week.