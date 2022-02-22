Breaking: Phil Mickelson Just Issued An Apology, Is Stepping Away

Phil Mickelson has been facing a lot of heat lately for his comments about the Saudi Super League. In November, he discussed overlooking Saudis’ poor human-rights record in order to use their league as leverage against the PGA Tour.

Moments ago, Mickelson issued an apology regarding his controversial remarks.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans,” Mickelson said. “There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

“Golf desperately needs chance, and real change is always preceded by disruption. I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.”

Here’s the full statement from Mickelson:

An apology from Phil Mickelson, issued just now. Says he regrets making comments and called it "reckless." "Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption." pic.twitter.com/k1XCQ12sXS — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) February 22, 2022

Mickelson revealed that he’ll need some time away from the golf course to “prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the main I want to be.”

It’s unclear when we’ll see Mickelson back in action.