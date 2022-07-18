Breaking: Prominent Analyst Is Reportedly Leaving NBC Sports

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: General atmosphere of NBC Sports' "Bumper NASCAR" Tour at Chase Fest in Downtown Chicago on September 17, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for NBC Sports)

A prominent golf analyst is reportedly leaving NBC Sports for LIV Golf.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, David Feherty is leaving NBC Sports for the PGA Tour's rival league.

"David Feherty is leaving NBC and is expected to join LIV Golf as an analyst, The Post has learned," Marchand reports.

LIV Golf has landed several prominent PGA Tour players, but this is the first big broadcasting move.

It will be interesting to see if anyone else follows Feherty to the new league.