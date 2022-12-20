Breaking: The Masters Announces Decision On 2023 Invites

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Masters announced on Tuesday morning its decision for the 2023 major tournament.

According to The Masters, they will be sticking with the normal criteria for the tournament's invitation list, which means that LIV Golfers who qualify will be eligible.

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April," The Masters announced.

"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April."

The 2023 Masters will therefore feature golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others, who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

It should be an entertaining tournament, to say the least.