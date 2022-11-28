Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces He's Withdrawing From Tournament

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Golf fans expecting to see Tiger Woods on the course at his annual Hero World Challenge tournament have been left disappointed.

Woods said this afternoon that he developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot while working out in preparation for this weekend's tournament.

As a result, Woods is dropping out of the event.

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties," Woods said in a statement this afternoon. "My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge every year at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. He's won the tournament five times, last doing so in 2011 when it was known as the Chevron World Challenge.

Hopefully, Woods will be feeling healthy enough to compete in The Match on Dec. 10. The 15-time major champion is set to team up with Rory McIlroy in a matchup against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief.

The PNC Championship (Dec. 15-18) would be the final time for Woods to play an event in 2022.