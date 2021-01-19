Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces New Injury Update

Tiger Woods will miss several upcoming tournaments after undergoing back surgery following the PNC Championship in late December.

Woods announced the injury and surgery update via Twitter on Tuesday. The 45-year-old experienced back “discomfort” following the PNC Championship. Woods underwent surgery to remove a “pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve.”

“Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to removed a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship,” Woods announced via Twitter on Tuesday. “His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery.”

Woods will miss both the the Farmers Insurance Open and Genesis Invitational. There is optimism he’ll be healthy in time for the Masters in April.

Tiger Woods has now undergone five back surgeries. The latest will hold him out of play for a little while, but the 45-year-old is clearly determined to return as soon as possible.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” Woods said in his announcement.

A break from the action is well needed for Tiger to try and recover ahead of the Masters. This year’s Masters will return to its usual spring dates. The iconic tournament will start in early April and will conclude on Sunday, Apr. 11.

The Masters simply wouldn’t be the same without Woods on the course. The Woods’ camp is optimistic he’ll be healthy enough to play when the Masters rolls around in early April.