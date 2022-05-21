Breaking: Tiger Woods Makes Decision On The Final Round

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods made it through the first three rounds of the 2022 PGA Championship. He will not play a fourth.

The PGA Championship announced on Saturday night that Woods will not play the fourth and final round of the major tournament on Sunday.

Woods is a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident, which resulted in multiple significant leg injuries. The 15-time major champion appeared to be in major pain on Saturday.

"Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship," the PGA Championship announced.

Woods battled hard for three rounds, making the cut heading into the weekend.

However, he was clearly in serious pain for much of the tournament. It makes sense to withdraw heading into Sunday.

The final round of the PGA Championship will air on CBS.