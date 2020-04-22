Breaking: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson With 2 Legendary QBs Is Set

In 2018, two of the world’s best golfers faced off in a one-on-one match with $10 million on the line.

This year, they’ll do it again, with two other sports stars on the card. According to Bleacher Report, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off in a rematch of their one-on-one showdown from November 2018.

That tournament took place on pay-per-view, but it sounds like the rematch will be on TV. According to the statement from Bleacher Report, the new match will be on TNT next month.

Tiger and Phil won’t be the only ones in the match, though. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be joining the contest for a two-on-two match featuring four of the biggest names in sports.

🚨 It’s official: @TigerWoods, Peyton Manning, @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady all on one golf course ️ The Match: Champions for Charity is coming soon exclusively on TNT. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief ⛳️https://t.co/yJFIflsCht pic.twitter.com/OQcwiPTHCw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2020

In their head-to-head match-play event in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Woods and Mickelson were tied after 18 holes. Mickelson finally bested Woods in the fourth playoff hole.

A specific date, venue and charitable causes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s also unclear what the teams will be when the groups face off in the future. Brady and Manning are two of the best in their sport, but we’ll see if they can cut it on the golf course.