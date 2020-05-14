The Spun

Broadcasters Announced For Tiger/Peyton vs. Phil/Brady Match

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson special matchLAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Next weekend is the much-anticipated golf showdown between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. We’ve been waiting for this one for a while.

TNT and TBS will broadcast “The Match” from The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida. The action will get underway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, and we now know who will be calling the event.

Brian Anderson will serve as host and play-by-play man. He’s called golf for Turner Sports in the past, as well as baseball, the NCAA Tournament, the NBA and more.

Speaking of the NBA, Charles Barkley will serve as one of the analysts for the match. He’ll be joined by pro golfer Trevor Immelman, the winner of the 2008 Masters.

Down on the course, Amanda Balionis and current PGA Tour standout Justin Thomas will be reporting from up-close. Balionis is a fixture on CBS and TNT golf broadcasts.

The oddsmakers have installed Woods and Peyton as the favorites for the event. However, when Tiger and Phil met head-to-head back in 2018, Lefty emerged as the winner in a playoff.

We’ve already seen a healthy dose of trash talk from all four parties, and we expect that to continue through the match. After all, you don’t accomplish all these men have in their respective fields without being supremely confident.

All in all, “The Match” should be compelling television. It is for charity as well, which makes the showcase even more worthwhile.

