Brooks Koepka Announces Major Injury News Before The Northern Trust

Brooks Koepka will not be participating in The Northern Trust in Boston this weekend, he announced Wednesday morning.

Koepka is sitting out this weekend due to a “lingering knee and hip injury” that has been plaguing him. The 30-year-old has played the last six weeks on the PGA Tour, and his most recent rounds indicated all wasn’t right.

Two weeks ago, Koepka didn’t look like himself during the final round of the PGA Championship, falling out of contention with an uncharacteristically shaky performance.

Last week, he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, shooting +2 over the first two rounds.

Damn—Brooks Koepka withdraws from the Northern Trust. Had played 6 weeks in a row. Injuries still bothering him, clearly. pic.twitter.com/VPvOht1kTj — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 19, 2020

By shutting things down now, Koepka’s FedEx Cup season is over, as Golf Digest’s Stephen Hennessey explains.

The next time we’ll see Koepka compete will likely be at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot next month.

That will end Koepka's season. Smart to shut it down; I felt like he should've a couple events ago. Would've been nine weeks in a row if he made it through. We'll see golf's bad boy at Winged Foot. https://t.co/aVLGnR82kX — Stephen Hennessey (@S_HennesseyGD) August 19, 2020

Koepka finished tied for 29th at this year’s PGA Championship. His last PGA Tour win came at the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last July.

This year’s The Northern Trust will begin Thursday, sans Koepka, at TPC Boston.