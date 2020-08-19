The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brooks Koepka Announces Major Injury News Before The Northern Trust

Brooks Koepka in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on after hitting his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka will not be participating in The Northern Trust in Boston this weekend, he announced Wednesday morning.

Koepka is sitting out this weekend due to a “lingering knee and hip injury” that has been plaguing him. The 30-year-old has played the last six weeks on the PGA Tour, and his most recent rounds indicated all wasn’t right.

Two weeks ago, Koepka didn’t look like himself during the final round of the PGA Championship, falling out of contention with an uncharacteristically shaky performance.

Last week, he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, shooting +2 over the first two rounds.

By shutting things down now, Koepka’s FedEx Cup season is over, as Golf Digest’s Stephen Hennessey explains.

The next time we’ll see Koepka compete will likely be at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot next month.

Koepka finished tied for 29th at this year’s PGA Championship. His last PGA Tour win came at the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last July.

This year’s The Northern Trust will begin Thursday, sans Koepka, at TPC Boston.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.