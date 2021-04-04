Brooks Koepka Appears To Announce Decision On The Masters

In early March, Brooks Koepka withdrew from the 2021 Players Championship because of a right-knee injury. It’s been almost a month since, and now the Masters are right around the corner.

In an interview with Golf Week in late March, Koepka revealed he was unsure if he was going to compete in the Masters after undergoing knee surgery on March 16. His odds to play seemed slim considering the small timeframe between the injury and start date of the prestigious tournament.

The 2021 Masters will commence next week, spanning all the way to Sunday, per usual. It appears Koepka is going to try and give it a go.

The 30-year-old posted an interesting Instagram story on Saturday that points to him playing at Augusta National next week. Take a look.

Brooks Koepka just put this on his Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bhn5ScUdMU — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 3, 2021

Brooks Koepka is at his best when playing in majors. It’s no secret golf fans have been hoping for a miracle that he’d return in time for the Masters. It looks like that could be a real possibility.

Koepka has been terrific at August National in his last two outings. He finished tied for seventh in 2020 and tied for second in 2019. Could this be the year Koepka finally dons the green jacket? It’d be quite the story coming off a knee surgery.

It’s unconfirmed that Koepka will indeed give it a go next week, but his Instagram story seems to suggest he will. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.