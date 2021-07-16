These days, when Brooks Koepka or Bryson DeChambeau speaks, the other tends to respond. Just use Friday’s round at The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s as evidence.

If you missed why DeChambeau’s made headlines this week, you have plenty of catching up to do. Luckily, we’re here to fill you in. DeChambeau said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open. Cobra, the manufacturer of his driver, then called him out for his comments. DeChambeau wound up apologizing a day later.

Koepka appeared to respond and send a comment to DeChambeau following his second round at The Open on Friday. In a new tweet, Koepka wrote: “Driving into the weekend!” It appears he’s referring directly to DeChambeau’s driver comments earlier this week.

Take a look.

Driving into the weekend! pic.twitter.com/poSQG0mrvC — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 16, 2021

The Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau won’t end anytime soon. That much is clear.

Koepka has often enjoyed toying with DeChambeau – and DeChambeau gave Koepka free ammunition with his driver comments. We don’t expect this to be the end of what Koepka has to say about his big-time rival in coming days.

Koepka, meanwhile, had a terrific second round. He shot four-under to bring his total score down to five-under. The 31-year-old is tied for 12th place, but finds himself six strokes behind tournament leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Koepka will have an opportunity to close the gap with Oosthuizen when he begins his third round of play on Saturday.