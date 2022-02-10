Brooks Koepka Believes NFL Star Could Maybe Play Pro Golf

Over the years, a number of professional athletes have tried their hand at different sports.

Of course, Bo Jackson was arguably the most successful dual-athlete – at least in American sports. Deion Sanders, Michael Jordan and plenty of others have pulled off the double, at least somewhat.

In just about every instance, it seems like baseball is the secondary sport. But is there a current NFL player that could go pro in golf? If you ask star golfer Brooks Koepka, the answer is yes and that player is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

“We were laughing about it, my team — Jeff Pierce and my caddie Ricky — we were talking about it. It’s amazing,” Koepka said of Thielen before the Waste Management Phoenix Open kicked off, via Golfweek. “His ball speed is probably in the top 15 out here in ball speeds. I mean, on the last hole it was 179 and change.”

Thielen played golf in high school and has played a number of pro-am events in recent years. Koepka thinks he could go pro if he takes a few months to “fine-tune” his game.

“We were laughing. Give him six, eight months to fine-tune the game and it’s almost like he could play pro golf. He’s just an athlete. Athletes it around,” Koepka said. “He’s good, obviously really good with football, I don’t need to say that, but I think he played baseball.

“I mean, he said he played four sports all the way through high school, so a true athlete right there. Nice guy.”

Thielen won’t be giving up his NFL money any time soon, but golf could be waiting for him when he’s done.