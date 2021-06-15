Brooks Koepka Has Blunt Response To Pairing News

Golf fans were desperately hoping to see Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau paired together this weekend at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Unfortunately, according to a report from golf analyst Brad Faxon, the latter shut down any possibility of the grouping.

“The USGA did call Bryson DeChambeau and his agent and asked them if they would be OK with that, and Bryson declined,” Faxon said on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

In his media session on Tuesday, Koepka was asked what happened to the dream pairing this weekend. The four-time Major champion denied that he’d been approached by the USGA about any grouping with DeChambeau.

“I don’t care who I’m paired with…I’m out there trying to play my own game,” Koepka said, per Golf Digest’s Brian Wacker.

Koepka was then asked again if he thought his beef with DeChambeau was good the sport.

“I think it’s good for the game…it’s pretty much been on every news channel…to me that’s growing the game,” Koepka replied, according to Wacker.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, also firmly denied that his golfer had been approached about a U.S. Open pairing with Koepka.

“The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing with Brooks Koepka,” Falkoff said, via ESPN’s Bob Harig. “Bryson is fully focused on defending the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this week.”

It remains fairly unclear what exactly transpired with the potential Koepka-DeChambeau pairing for this weekend’s U.S. Open. Unfortunately, fans won’t get a chance to see the two rivals play together on Thursday and Friday.

Koepka will join 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikawa and 2017 PGA winner Justin Thomas for the first two rounds as he eyes his fifth major title. DeChambeau will begin his defense of his 2020 U.S. Open championship on Thursday, alongside new professional Tyler Strafaci and reigning Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Coverage of the U.S. Open will air all weekend long on Golf Channel and NBC.