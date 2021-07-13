The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reacts To Being Ryder Cup Teammates With Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau at the Abu Dhabi Championship in early 2020.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 14: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau attend the launch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Presented by EGA at Masdar City - a unique ‘city of the future’ in the United Arab Emirates on January 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau do not like each other. That much has become abundantly clear over the last few months.

In late September, the two could wind up being teammates at the Ryder Cup. The event, held from the 24th through 26th at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, has been a struggle for the United States team. Fans will want both Brooks and Bryson on their games, even if they don’t see eye-to-eye.

Koepka was asked about the DeChambeau situation ahead of this weekend’s Open Championship in the U.K. It doesn’t sound like the two will be buddy-buddy in September, but Koepka expects them to play to win and handle the awkward scenario fine.

“It’s only a week,” the four-time major winner said, via ESPN. “I can put it aside for business. If we’re going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week. I’m not playing with him. I’m pretty sure we’re not going to be paired together; put it that way. I think it’s kind of obvious.

“It doesn’t matter. I don’t think we’re going to be high-fiving and having late-night conversations. I do my thing, he does his thing. Yeah, we’re on the same team, but it’s not an issue at all. I don’t view it as an issue. I don’t think he does.”

Brooks Koepka told ESPN’s Bob Harig that the feud between the two began when DeChambeau broke an agreement to keep from blasting each other publicly, and made fun of Koepka’s appearance in ESPN The Magazine‘s Body Issue. He calls DeChambeau “fair game,” and the two have really let it rip off the course over the last few months.

Europe took the Ryder Cup in 2018, after the U.S. won in 2016. Over the last few decades, it has been all Europe overall, with the international players winning seven of the nine tournaments dating back to 2022.

