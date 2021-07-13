Brooks Koepka Sheds Light On Bryson DeChambeau Feud

The greatest rivalry in sports right now might just belong to Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Earlier this year, a video of Koepka rolling his eyes toward DeChambeau went viral. That video then led to them taking a few jabs at each other on social media.

With The Open Championship set for later this week, Koepka spoke to ESPN’s Bob Harig about his feud with DeChambeau. He said it all started because DeChambeau didn’t stay true to his word at the Northern Trust tournament in 2019.

“We had a conversation at Liberty, and he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain and I didn’t like that, so I’ll take my shots,” Koepka said, via ESPN.

Koepka then explained how DeChambeau didn’t hold up his end of the deal.

“He didn’t like that I had mentioned his name in slow play, so we had a conversation in the locker room. And then I guess we said something else in the press conference but didn’t mention his name in it, and he walked up to [Koepka’s caddie] Ricky [Elliott], said something. It was, ‘You tell your man if he’s got something to say, say it to myself.’ I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky. Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation.

“We both agreed we’d leave each other out of it and wouldn’t mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn’t mention each other’s names, just go about it. So then he decided I guess he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online [on Twitch in which he made light of Koepka appearing in ESPN’s The Body Issue] or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it’s fair game.”

DeChambeau also commented on this rivalry and whether he’s OK with it. The former U.S. Open champion believes this feud, as long as it doesn’t cross any lines, is good for golf.

“If we want to keep bantering back and forth, obviously being respectful and keeping lines where they aren’t getting crossed, yeah, I think it’s fun and a good environment for people in golf,” DeChambeau said.

We’ll see Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau back in action this week at Royal St. George’s.

[ESPN]