Photo: Here’s How Brooks Koepka Is Celebrating His Win Today

This big Sunday in sports has been good to Brooks Koepka. This afternoon, he picked up a huge win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth battled it out atop the leaderboard for much of the event. On Sunday, it was all Brooks. He shot six-under today to win, going bonkers on the back nine.

Koepka posted three straight birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes to tie the leaders. On the 17th hole, he picked up a huge eagle to take the lead. He picked up a big par on 18 to secure the win.

After a pretty dominant run from 2017-19, during which he won four majors, Koepka had an injury-plagued 2020. He failed to win at all last year, but got that monkey off his shoulder just over a month into 2020. After the win, he’s doing what almost everyone else is doing tonight: watching Super Bowl LV.

Someone get Brooks Koepka a seat. He deserves it after today.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open win was his first since July 2019, when he took home the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, beating out Webb Simpson. He’s up to eight tour wins in his career. His first was at this same event in Phoenix, back in 2015.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 7-3 at the end of the first quarter in Super Bowl LV.

