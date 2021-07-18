Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts.

Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting four rounds in the 60’s, including a four-under 66 on Sunday. He came close to matching the lowest final score at the tournament by shooting a 15-under, 265. Jordan Spieth finished second, while Louis Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm tied for third.

The 24-year-old’s win solidified him as a contender for years to come. Around the golf world, media members and fans acknowledged the difficulty of Morikawa’s accomplishment on Sunday at such a young age.

He also earned plenty of respect from his peers. Among those chasing Morikawa at the end was Brooks Koepka, who sent the rising star a message of congratulations after the tournament concluded.

“Congrats @collin_morikawa, great play!” Koepka wrote on Twitter.

Koepka himself finished in a tie for sixth with Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, shooting eight-under par for the tournament. After a disappointing third round, the four-time major champ bounced back with a 65 on Sunday to climb the leaderboard.

But all of the conversation focused on Morikawa’s brilliant display in the final round. His touch on the greens proved to be above the rest as he poured in one clutch putt after another. He finished the round bogey-free, while adding four birdies and staying poised in one of the biggest moments of his young career.

Morikawa capped off the major season with the victory at The Open and will now set his sights on representing the United States in Tokyo at the Olympic Games. Given his performance this weekend, he’ll certainly find himself among the favorites to win a medal.