Brooks Koepka spoke about George Floyd’s tragic death on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Minneapolis tournament.

It’s been almost two months since George Floyd was tragically killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for upwards of eight minutes. Floyd’s death has sparked a massive Black Lives Matter movement across the planet.

Brooks Koepka and other pro golfers will compete in the 3M Open this week in Blaine, Minnesota. The event will take place just 20 miles from the exact location where Floyd lost his life.

Given the circumstances in Minnesota these past few months, Koepka addressed George Floyd’s death on Tuesday. He called the act of police brutality “pathetic” and “uncalled for.”

In Minneapolis, Koepka calls Floyd killing 'pathetic' https://t.co/zA8QLGysNV — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) July 21, 2020

“Obviously, it was tragic,” Koepka said Tuesday at the 3M Open news conference, via ESPN. “It’s pathetic what happened. To see somebody’s life to go and you watch it multiple, multiple times. It’s tough. I get chills right now, just even thinking about it. What happened is uncalled for.”

Koepka perfectly sums up how most feel about George Floyd’s death. Other professional athletes have shared similar sentiments as well.

As for the 30-year-old Koepka, he’s struggled in the nine events he’s played in this year. A left knee injury has plagued his play, leading to just one top-25 finish in nine events in 2020.

Koepka has a strong chance to rebound from his recent struggles at the 3M Open in Minnesota later this week.