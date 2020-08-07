On Thursday morning, Brooks Koepka took to the course at TPC Harding Park for the 2020 PGA Championship.

Koepka enters the tournament as the two-time defending champion after hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019. He got off to a rocky start, with a bogey and two pars in his first three holes.

However, he turned things around in a hurry and ended the day with a four-under, 66. That was good enough to put him in second place – one shot behind leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd.

Before he took the course on Thursday, he made a significant club change. Koepka revealed after the round that he switched drivers, after struggling to find fairways at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last weekend.

Asked about the change, he said “I know what that driver does. I know what that shaft does.”

However, when asked about TaylorMade – the club he switched to – he noted that he’s not paid by the company. “They don’t pay me, so I’m not mentioning their name.”

Brooks Koepka switched drivers, from a Callaway Mavrik back to a TaylorMade M5, this week at #PGAChamp. Asked about the switch, Koepka said, "I know what that driver does. I know what that shaft does." Then he adds: "They don't pay me, so I'm not mentioning their name." — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) August 6, 2020

Koepka’s comment about the driver could have been a shot at Bryson DeChambeau, who tends to drop the names of his endorsements during interviews.

Then again, this could just be Brooks being Brooks and giving his honest assessment of the driver.

Regardless, his comment took on a life of its own. Fans have been hoping for a Bryson-Brooks pairing at some point this weekend.