Video: Jim Nantz Reacts To Clear Audio Of Brooks Koepka Cursing

Golf is back this weekend, without fans out there to muddle the talk on the course. Unfortunately for NBC Sports, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm might’ve just cost them an FCC violation.

The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas began today, ringing in the return of the PGA season. The field is pretty solid, with stars like Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy all involved. Justin Rose is the early leader after posting a -7 first round.

Moments ago, Rahm hit a beautiful chip-in for birdie on the par-three eighth hole. Without fans to drown him out, another golfer, widely believed to be playing partner Brooks Koepka, was loud and clear in complimenting him on the shot. “Pretty f—ing good there,” he said.

Jim Nantz’s reaction to the expletive was pretty classic. “Well, we were hoping for better audio with no fans surrounding the course,” he said. “Apologize if anyone was offended by what they may have heard there.”

Jim Nantz was back on the air for all of two minutes before he had to apologize for an f-bomb, I missed sports so much pic.twitter.com/Rk7aRuAvaX — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) June 11, 2020

The fan-less sports experience has offered up some really unique moments. In golf, we got a very fun edition of The Match, where Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat out Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. UFC was one of the first sports back, and without fans drowning out announcers, multiple fighters have said that they took the live advice of analysts like Daniel Cormier.

It was always bound to bring moments like this as well. Some will surely have an issue with a rogue f-bomb on NBC, but otherwise it is pretty cool to get insight into what it is like out on the course during a big tournament like this.

[Jay Rigdon]