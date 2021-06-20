Look: Brooks Koepka’s Fiancee Is Enjoying The U.S. Open

The golf world could be rewarded with a Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau playoff at the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, is currently leading the major tournament at -5. He’s two under on the day and through 10 holes, but there’s a lot of competition right on his heels.

Koepka, the 2017 and ’18 U.S. Open winner, is just one stroke back at -4. He’s four under on the day and through 15 holes.

The Koepka vs. DeChambeau rivalry has been well documented, but it could reach a new level if they’re battling it out head-to-head for a major championship. Of course, there are still several other golfers in contention heading into the back nine on Sunday.

Koepka’s fiancee, Jena Sims, has been enjoying the tournament this week. She’s posted a couple of funny messages on Instagram while at Torrey Pines in Southern California.

“How I greet Brooks when he comes home from the course,” she joked earlier in the week.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, is looking to add major No. 5 on Sunday.

The final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines is currently airing on NBC. It’s shaping up to be a pretty incredible finish.