Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Jena Sims: In Photos, What You Need To Know

Over the past several years, Brooks Koepka has made himself one of the top golfers in the world. During this run of success, his girlfriend Jena Sims has been a constant support.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, has been with Sims, an actress and former Miss Georgia Teen USA winner, since at least 2017. During that time, he’s won the PGA Championship and U.S. Open two times apiece.

Back in 2019, the couple made headlines when Koepka refused a kiss from Sims before the PGA Championship. They did actually kiss during the U.S. Open the following month, much to the delight of Joe Buck.

If you’re a golf fan, you clearly know who Brooks Koepka is. After all, he just won the 2021 Waste Management Open last week, rallying from behind to earn the title.

Most likely, you’re probably slightly familiar with Sims as well. But if you’re looking to get more familiar with her, we know just the place to start: right here.

We’re going to take a look at Jena Sims’ background, including her professional and philanthropic history, as well as her relationship with Koepka. Let’s get started.

A Georgia Peach:

Sims is a native of Winder, Georgia and a 2007 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. During her formative years, she was active on the beauty pageant scene in her home state.

The 5-foot-8 Sims captured Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager honors in 2004 and won the Miss Junior National Teenager crown one year later. In 2007, she was named Miss Georgia Teen USA and represented the Peach State at the Miss America Teen USA pageant in California.

Sims’ pageantry days set the stage for her next ventures as a model and actress.

Screen Time:

Sims has appeared in a number made-for-TV films and B-movies during her career. Her first work came in 2012 when she played Cassie Stratford in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. Yes, that’s the actual name of the movie.

After that, Sims showed up in classics such as Last Vegas, Kill the Messenger, 3-Headed Shark Attack and American Beach House. She has also appeared in an episode of Entourage and Sharknado 5.

That’s quite an eclectic mix of films. While pursuing an acting career, Sims also found time to take part in several commercials and do modeling.

Wonder if we’ll see Sims back on the big (or small) screen soon.

Giving Back

Like many other celebrities, Jena Sims has made it a priority to invest in charitable endeavors. She raises money for cystic fibrosis foundation and participates in the CF Climb in Los Angeles yearly.

Sims has also founded her own charity Has Been Beauty Queens (HBBQs), a nonprofit organization “that works to celebrate children currently facing serious illnesses and challenges.”

“The HBBQs, Inc. team travels to cities across the country and abroad to organize a noncompetitive event, called Pageant of Hope, that aims to raise the self-esteem of children facing cancer and other serious challenges,” says Sims’ personal website.

Pageant of Hope has been up and running since 2006, and has held events in 16 states and six international regions.

“Me and my team of former pageant winners, or “Has-Been Beauty Queens” (HBBQs), treat participants to an afternoon of pampering (which includes manicures, makeup, nails, hair accessories, walk and wave, and fun interview session),” Sims says on the official Pageant of Hope website. “Then, each child has the opportunity to walk across the stage in the “spotlight” in front of their friends and relatives looking his or her best and feeling like a million dollars.

“Every participant is a winner and they all receive a special title such as best eyes, best hair, etc. and a crown to wear. Also two lucky contests receive the title of Prince of Hope and Princess of Hope.”

What’s Next For The Happy Couple

Koepka and Sims are clearly very happy together. Like we said, the pair have been together for some time and always seem to be enjoying each other’s company, whether it’s on the golf course or during a recent vacation to an island paradise.

They even filmed a Super Bowl commercial together recently, appearing in an ad for Michelob Ultra and chowing down on pizza in the process.

“Thank you @michelobultra for including a little slice of our life in your Super Bowl commercial,” Sims wrote in her Instagram post. “Spike Lee was a dream to work with… and I guess you too @bkoepka.”

Seeing how seemingly well they’ve built a life together as boyfriend and girlfriend, it wouldn’t surprise us to see Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims become husband and wife one day. Thus far though, there are no wedding rumors or engagement rings.

We’ll have to see if that changes though in the near future.