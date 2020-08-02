Photos: Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Enjoys Pool Day

Brooks Koepka is currently surging at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The four-time major champion had been struggling in recent tournaments. Koepka, 30, was battling through a knee issue and hadn’t put together too many consistent rounds.

That’s changed this weekend, though. Koepka has surged to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Koepka is currently -12 for the tournament, one stroke up on several other golfers. He’s -3 for his final round on Sunday as he’s through 13 holes. Koepka expressed confidence following his third round on Saturday.

“I’m hitting it good, I like where it’s at. I think there’s still a little bit of room for improvement just for comfort as far as the changes we made are only five, six days old now,” Koepka said.

It’s been a good weekend for Koepka and it looks like it’s been a fun week for his supermodel girlfriend, Jena Sims.

Sims appears to be in Memphis, Tennessee with Koepka. She posted some photos from a pool on Instagram earlier this week.

“1 bikini top, 4 ways. Which is your fav?” wrote Sims, who appeared to be sporting a golf hat.

It could be a celebratory evening for Brooks and Jena – assuming the golfer can sink some big putts, that is.

Koepka said on Saturday that he and his putting coach, Phil Kenyon, recently fixed an issue with his stroke.

“We found out yesterday, I actually hit good putts all day. We went back and watched some footage of it and my alignment got off. You think you’re lined up right and it’s not,” Koepka said. “[Kenyon] just noticed that the alignment was, where I thought was center was maybe left edge, inside left.”

The final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee is being televised on CBS.