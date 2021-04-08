Golf World Reacts To Crazy Brooks Koepka Injury Details

Brooks Koepka isn’t in the lead at The Masters on Thursday, but you’d be hard pressed to find a more impressive performance than the one he turned in on the front nine.

The four-time major champion is playing in The Masters despite being just a month removed from serious knee injury.

Koepka, who was believed to be out for several months, surprised the golf world when he announced that he would be playing in The Masters. The two-time U.S. Open champion is clearly still battling his knee injury, as he can’t bend down properly to read putts.

Bad knee and all, Koepka is toughing it out at The Masters on Thursday. He shot even par through the first nine holes and is just a couple of shots off the lead.

Midway through his first round, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared some details on his injury.

“Amazing story at the Masters: World No. 11 golfer Brooks Koepka shot E thru 9 holes, despite undergoing a Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Repair at the hands of Dr. Neal ElAttrache in early March, sources say. This is generally a 6-month rehab. Koepka is playing after 1 month,” he tweeted.

“The surgery after Koepka slipped, fell and dislocated his kneecap is aimed at stabilizing the knee and fixing ligaments that lengthen and loosen. Surgery makes it so the knee cap tracks better and prevents another dislocation. It just takes time, but he’s back insanely fast.”

The surgery after Koepka slipped, fell and dislocated his kneecap is aimed at stabilizing the knee and fixing ligaments that lengthen and loosen. Surgery makes it so the knee cap tracks better and prevents another dislocation. It just takes time, but he’s back insanely fast. https://t.co/a5Vjb1LfPZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

That is crazy.

No matter how Koepka plays at Augusta National, he should be lauded for his toughness.

This is how Brooks Koepka looked marking his ball on the greens today. "I can't bend down…it's going to look funny, I know that. But what're you gonna do?" (Photo by Stephen Denton) pic.twitter.com/lci5NsPyhH — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 6, 2021

The first round of The Masters is currently underway. There are currently three players tied for the lead at -3. Hopefully we get a fun weekend of golf.