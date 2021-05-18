Brooks Koepka Had 1 Main Reason For Playing The Masters

Despite undergoing knee surgery prior to the 2021 Masters, Brooks Koepka participated in the event. He didn’t perform up to his standards, but he refused to watch the major championship from the sidelines.

With the PGA Championship set for this weekend, Koepka field questions about his health and what he’s hoping to accomplish at this event.

At one point during his press conference, Koepka was asked if he set himself back by playing at Augusta. His response was very telling, as he revealed why he wanted to play at the Masters.

“No, it didn’t set me back. I was fine,” Koepka said. “Just for my own satisfaction, I wanted to play. I was determined to do it. That was the goal all along. In was able to do it. Obviously, I didn’t play the way I wanted to. It’s not fun when you can’t do the thing you know you’re capable of, but just to be out there, it was mentally satisfying just to — nobody knows what I went through for four weeks, three and half, whatever, four weeks.

“Every time I was doing something, I just envisioned myself playing at Augusta. Like I said, what was it, like a week and a half in trying to ride a bike backwards and you can’t go around the cycle. It takes a lot – I guess a lot of heart just to do it, but that was the goal.”

Koepka says he played the Masters essentially to prove to himself that he could. pic.twitter.com/k3kLBlBFc6 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 18, 2021

Koepka participated in last week’s tournament at TPC Craig Ranch but was unable to make the cut. It’s safe to say he’s still trying to regain his 2019 form.

The PGA Championship will begin this Thursday at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. There will be plenty of eyes on Koepka this week, that’s for sure.