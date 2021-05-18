The Spun

Brooks Koepka Had 1 Main Reason For Playing The Masters

Brooks Koepka on the course at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 07: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts to a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Despite undergoing knee surgery prior to the 2021 Masters, Brooks Koepka participated in the event. He didn’t perform up to his standards, but he refused to watch the major championship from the sidelines.

With the PGA Championship set for this weekend, Koepka field questions about his health and what he’s hoping to accomplish at this event.

At one point during his press conference, Koepka was asked if he set himself back by playing at Augusta. His response was very telling, as he revealed why he wanted to play at the Masters.

“No, it didn’t set me back. I was fine,” Koepka said. “Just for my own satisfaction, I wanted to play. I was determined to do it. That was the goal all along. In was able to do it. Obviously, I didn’t play the way I wanted to. It’s not fun when you can’t do the thing you know you’re capable of, but just to be out there, it was mentally satisfying just to — nobody knows what I went through for four weeks, three and half, whatever, four weeks.

“Every time I was doing something, I just envisioned myself playing at Augusta. Like I said, what was it, like a week and a half in trying to ride a bike backwards and you can’t go around the cycle. It takes a lot – I guess a lot of heart just to do it, but that was the goal.”

Koepka participated in last week’s tournament at TPC Craig Ranch but was unable to make the cut. It’s safe to say he’s still trying to regain his 2019 form.

The PGA Championship will begin this Thursday at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. There will be plenty of eyes on Koepka this week, that’s for sure.


