Brooks Koepka Has Brutally Honest Response To Reporter’s Question

On Thursday morning, many of the world’s best golfers took to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, SC for the RBC Heritage tournament.

During the first round of play, Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin wore a microphone for the broadcast. Hadwin joined Rickie Fowler as the only two golfers to take part in the PGA’s attempt to give fans an up-close and personal look into how the world’s elite players attack the golf course.

After the first round of play, a reporter decided to ask Brooks Koepka about players being asked to wear mics. In typical Brooks fashion, Koepka delivered an incredible response.

He doesn’t think it’s necessary. Here’s what Koepka had to say when asked if he had some thoughts on the topic, via Golf.com:

“Yeah, I do. I don’t understand why they want us to wear a mic when there’s a boom mic that stands ten feet away from every shot that I hit. If the announcers would just shut up and listen, you could hear every word that we’re talking about. I don’t understand what the thing is. Half the time the lady’s holding a boom mic, and she’s listening to everything we’re saying all the way down. If they would just shut up, they could hear everything.”

It doesn’t look like Koepka will be wearing a mic any time soon.

Fowler struggled in his first round at Colonial Country Club last weekend while wearing the mic. He turned it around in the second round, but still missed the cut.

Hadwin, meanwhile, also struggled in his first round. After taking off the mic for Round 2, Hadwin carded a six-under, 65.