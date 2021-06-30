Over the weekend, Brooks Koepka walked off TPC River Highlands after finishing the Travelers Championship in the tie for fifth place.

Koepka started the week slowly with a one-under, 69 on Thursday. Up against the cut line, he managed a three-under, 67 on Friday to comfortably make the cut but failed to keep that momentum going in the third round – where he carded another 69.

His best round of the weekend came in the final round on Sunday when he shot a five-under, 65 to fly up the leaderboard. While it was a good result, Koepka’s winless streak in non-major events continued.

Following the round, Koepka admitted he finds it difficult to focus on “regular” events.

Here’s what he said, via ASAP Sports:

“It’s tough to focus like that for — I’m going to be flat out honest. I can’t focus — a major I get excited and I feel stuff on the first tee; I just struggle to do that in regular events. The focus and discipline is there in a major where it’s not here. I kind of go for everything.”

Koepka was asked if his commitment to those “regular” events has changed in recent years.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m not trying to finish second,” he said. “It’s just I think the majors are easier to win if you’re disciplined. Out here I think there are a lot more guys that have the opportunity to win just the way it sets up. Instead of having like three off the side, you’ve got five. So you got a little more room for error, and I think that’s why.”

Koepka has won eight times on the PGA Tour, with four of those wins coming in major events.