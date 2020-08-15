On Friday afternoon, Brooks Koepka stepped onto the course at Sedgefield Country Club for his second round of the Wyndham Championship.

The four-time major champion had plenty of work to do after carding a two-over, 72 on Thursday. Entering Friday’s round, Koepka needed to shoot 65 or better with hopes of making the cut.

It was not to be. He got off to a solid start on the front nine with an eagle at No. 5 and a birdie at No. 7 that had him two-under for the day and even for the tournament.

He needed to find three birdies on the back nine in order to make the weekend. Instead, he triple-bogeyed No. 10 and thus ended his hopes of making the cut.

Following his round, Koepka had an honest response to his play. “Not very good,” Koepka said via Golf Channel. “It wasn’t good at all.”

The star golfer has been battling knee and hip issues this year and he remained coy about those issues in his post-round interview.

“This is physical, yeah. I know how to do it, I can do it, I just physically can’t do it,” Koepka said. “My golf swing’s fine. If I can physically do it, then yes, everything’s fine.”

He eventually bounced back with a birdie to finish the day at even par, but was three shots away from missing the cut.

In his past six tournaments, Koepka has missed the cut at three of them. That’s not what we’ve come to expect from one of the game’s best.