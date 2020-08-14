On Thursday morning, Brooks Koepka stepped onto the course at Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship.

He entered the tournament as the co-favorite alongside former tournament champion Webb Simpson. Koepka struggled off the tee during his opening round and it may have cost him the opportunity to play the weekend.

The four-time major champion carded four bogeys and just two birdies en route to shooting a two-over, 72. It’s a surprising outcome for the former World No. 1 on what has been one of the easiest courses in recent PGA Tour history.

Following the round, Koepka made it clear he’s tired after playing in his sixth-straight tournament. Brooks admitted that he came out “flat” for Thursday’s first round.

Here’s more from Golf Channel:

“Even if I gain one spot in the FedEx, it makes it that much easier for next week, so you’ve got to play, to see where you’re at,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played more than four in a row pretty much out here. It will be quite a long stretch, but I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

After shooting two-over on Day 1, Koepka has a lot of work to do if he wants to make the cut.

The current cut line sits at two-under par and could possibly jump to three-under par by the end of the day. That means Brooks needs to card a five-under, 65 on Friday to be safe.