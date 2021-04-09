Brooks Koepka Has Incredible Message Before 2nd Round At The Masters

Brooks Koepka needs a mistake-free second round at The Masters today if he wants to make it to the weekend – let alone win the tournament. But he definitely has the right mindset heading into this crucial Friday.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Koepka invoked the energy of a popular meme to get him ready for the day. He posted a side-by-side image of himself leaning over to look at the course with the famous image of a person similarly holding both knees to look forward.

“Looking at round 2 like…” Koepka wrote to an absolutely adoring response. His tweet has over 4,000 likes and counting in less than half an hour.

And the messages of support are flowing in too given what he’s playing through. Most of his comments are people offering him good luck wishes as he returns to Augusta later today.

“Great energy, Brooks! Best of luck on today’s round,” one fan wrote.

“66 today dude!” wrote another.

Koepka went +2 on his first day at Augusta, recording five bogeys and three birdies. His low point came at the 14th hole, where a bogey – his fourth in five holes – put him +4 on the day. But he recovered nicely with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th to finish the day at +2 and tied for 30th.

As of writing, the projected cut line for the Masters is +3. Koepka will have no room for error today.

Will Brooks Koepka have a better outing at The Masters today?