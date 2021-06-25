Brooks Koepka Has Message For Justin Thomas After Crazy Eagle

For the past few years, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas have been placing wagers on who can come up with more holeouts from 50 yards or more. When talking about their holeout bet in August of 2019, Koepka questioned why he even agreed to it.

“I can’t even remember the last time I holed out,” Koepka said, via NBC Golf. “I don’t really hole out much, so that was a stupid bet on my part. Heck, I’ll pay him on Sunday.”

Thomas has gotten the better of Koepka in the past, but today might just be Koepka’s lucky day.

During the second round of the Travelers Championship, Koepka had an eagle on the 18th hole from 159 yards out. While he was on his way to retrieve the ball, Koepka looked at the camera and said “Justin Thomas” while rubbing his fingers.

In other words, Koepka wants Thomas to pay up.

Thomas responded to the clip from the PGA Tour’s official Twitter account. Let’s just say he’s not too thrilled at the moment.

Here’s the response from Thomas:

Dammit. — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2021

Golf fans are absolutely loving this banter between Koepka and Thomas.

Koepka will have the chance for another long holeout this weekend, as he’s currently well above the cut line at 4-under par.

Thomas, meanwhile, is hoping he won’t owe Koepka even more money when this weekend is all said and done.